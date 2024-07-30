'I know how much it means': Josh Brownhill out to repay Burnley fans after pain of Premier League relegation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets line up back in the Championship this season after suffering relegation from the top flight with just 24 points.
Despite witnessing their side win just five league games all season, the Burnley faithful stood by Vincent Kompany’s men as they battled to avoid the drop.
That battle proved in vain, however, with the Clarets dropping down to the second tier where they will again be among the favourites to win promotion.
Now under the guidance of Scott Parker, Brownhill is hoping he and his teammates can atone for last season’s struggle and put some smiles back on the faces of Burnley fans.
He told BBC Radio Lancashire: “No matter where I go I try and get myself involved with the community and try and understand the fans’ thoughts on the club, how they feel after a win and a loss and meet the people that actually live and breathe the football club. I try and do that wherever I go to try and get a real understanding.
“It’s not like I’m just a player for Burnley, I feel it because I support the club as well. I see all the faces, I speak to the fans quite a lot and you build those relationships up through being here over time, so you know what it means to them.
“For me especially, it hurts. Not just for myself getting relegated because no-one wants to get relegated, but it hurts because I know the people around here, I know how much it means to them and how much support they’ve put in travelling home and away and doing some miles.
“To go away and get beat and then the following weekend to get beat again, they’re spending their hard earned money and we understand that.
“But this is a new year and we want to repay them with some incredible memories, because our last season in the Championship was not only one to remember for me, but for the fans as well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.