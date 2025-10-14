Scott Parker discusses Burnley's contrasting defensive fortunes in the Premier League

It is perhaps unsurprising that Burnley’s record-breaking defence hasn’t been quite so watertight in the Premier League this season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side stole all the headlines last season in the Championship, when they kept 30 clean sheets in 46 games and conceded a remarkable 16 goals.

Seven games into the Premier League season, they’ve already shipped 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course the huge step-up in quality has a lot to do with that, as does the change in personnel in Burnley’s backline – with the likes of James Trafford and CJ Egan-Riley both moving on.

While fellow newly-promoted sides Sunderland and Leeds United have conceded six and 11 respectively, the Clarets have endured a difficult start to the campaign, facing Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa within their first seven games.

What has Scott Parker said about Burnley’s defensive numbers?

“There’s different and large elements to what we do to try and give ourselves a rock-solid base,” he explained.

Scott Parker thanks the fans following the defeat to Aston Villa. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“It's a new squad. There's a lot of new players in this team. It’s a whole different back unit from where we were last year, from keeper to centre-half to midfield players who were mainstays in this team, so we’re having to drill, educate and coach to give ourselves that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

"The level's gone up. Of course you get more stressed in this division than what you do in the Championship, that's very clear. It's a clinical league where you can't afford to lose any slight minute of focus because it punishes you.

“Our game's changed dramatically from where it was last year. The team we were last year in an attacking phase as well is probably going to be a very different team to what you see. I think you've seen evidence of that this year.

“We'll keep improving every aspect. On the defensive side, of course, we'll try and give ourselves always a solid base to build from.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley's Lyle Foster issues rallying call ahead of South Africa's World Cup decider