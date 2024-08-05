Scott Parker delivers verdict on Burnley's final pre-season friendly of the summer

Scott Parker was pleased with how Burnley fared in testing conditions during their final friendly of the summer.
The Clarets’ pre-season came to an end on Sunday with a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Cadiz.

Parker’s men had to come from behind to level through Lyle Foster in a game played in scorching hot temperatures in southern Spain.

“It was a good workout for us,” Parker told Clarets+.

“The conditions were very, very hot and there’s the pitch as well, but I thought we started the game really well in the first 15 minutes. We were very good, certainly with some of the things we’ve been working on and the team I want us to be.

“We went away a little bit in the first-half, but in the second-half there was a big improvement and I thought we were well worthy of our goal and I felt we could maybe have scored another to win the game.

“The last 15 minutes, the game dies out a little bit and it gets a bit scrappy. The players get a bit tired. It’s really hot so they must have felt drained. I felt that on the sideline so I can only imagine what it was like for the players.”

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - JANUARY 15: Head coach / Manager of Club Brugge, Scott Parker looks on during the Jupiler Pro League match between Club Brugge KV and RSC Anderlecht at Jan Breydel Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)BRUGGE, BELGIUM - JANUARY 15: Head coach / Manager of Club Brugge, Scott Parker looks on during the Jupiler Pro League match between Club Brugge KV and RSC Anderlecht at Jan Breydel Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
The highlight of the game for the visitors was Foster’s impressive equaliser, which flew into the top corner after impressive build-up play from Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho.

“It was a lovely finish and good all round play as well,” Parker added. “But the execution at the end with the finish was really good, so I’m pleased for Lyle. I’m pleased he got on the scoresheet.

“I’m pleased for a lot of them, especially those who got 90 minutes in their legs.”

The game also brought an end to Burnley’s week-long warm weather training camp in Girona, where the players have been put through their paces ahead of the season opener against Luton Town on Monday, August 12.

“Overall it’s been a good week for us,” Parker said. “There’s still loads and loads for us to do, but these boys have shown an incredible work ethic and that will continue for the next seven or eight days, which we’re looking forward to.

“We will make sure we’re the best version of ourselves for that first game.”

