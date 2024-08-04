Cadiz 1-1 Burnley: Scott Parker's men end pre-season with hard-fought draw out in Spain

Burnley ended their pre-season preparations for the upcoming 2024/25 Championship season with a 1-1 draw against Spanish side Cadiz.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyle Foster levelled for Scott Parker’s men after the Clarets had fallen behind to an early header from a set piece.

The game, played at the Estadio Antonio Gallardo, around 40 minutes from Cadiz, saw a healthy backing from Burnley fans for the club’s one and only public friendly of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fixture also followed an intensive week-long warm weather training camp in Girona where the players were put through their paces ahead of the league opener against Luton Town on Monday, August 12.

In a possible indication to the side he may pick at Kenilworth Road, Parker named Connor Roberts at right-back ahead of new signing Shurandy Sambo. Vitinho, meanwhile, started at left-back.

Dara O’Shea and Maxime Esteve, the pairing that ended last season in the centre of defence, got the nod this time as well.

Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill anchored the midfield behind an exciting attacking trio of Anass Zaroury, Wilson Odobert and Luca Koleosho, while Foster led the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Lyle Foster of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Sander Berge, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Mike Tresor and Zeki Amdouni were not involved.

The Clarets had to come from behind to claim their draw after Roger Marti headed Cadiz in front in the 20th minute with a near post effort.

While Cadiz had the better of the place in the first-half, Burnley still had their chances with Zaoury coming close with a curling effort from just outside the box.

The second 45 was much better though from a Burnley perspective, not least because they drew level through Foster with a goal of real class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brownhill and Kolesho firstly linked up smartly before Foster slammed home a vicious effort into the top corner.

The South African almost added a second a few minutes later only to be denied by the offside flag.

Parker made a raft of chances as the game entered into the final half an hour and one of those subs, summer signing Andreas Hountondji, came close to winning it for the visitors when he saw his effort cleared off the line after a mazy dribble.

As it was, the game ended all square to bring down the curtain on Burnley’s pre-season, which also included matches played behind closed doors against Barnsley, Celtic, Hearts, Newcastle United and Leganes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The focus quickly focuses to the real stuff though, which finally gets underway next weekend – albeit with a later than usual start for the Clarets with their trip to Luton being televised live on Sky Sports.

TEAMS

Cadiz: David Gil, Zaldua, Fali, V Chust, Alex, Roger MS, I Alejo, Chris Ramos, Matos, Ontiveros, Moussa

Subs: JA Caro, Sobrino, Brian, Alarcon, Iza, Glauder, De la Rosa, Bastida, Mwepu, Julio, Eyong Blaise, Perez, Samu Almagro

Burnley: Hladky, Roberts, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho (Pires), Cullen, Brownhill (Massengo), Zaroury, Odobert (Agyei), Koleosho (Rodriguez), Foster (Hountondji)

Subs not used: Trafford, Waller, Egan-Riley, McNally, Sambo, Bastien, Benson, Twine