Scott Parker delivers blunt Sheffield United v Leeds United verdict after his Burnley side close the gap

Scott Parker insists he won’t be watching the top-of-the-table showdown tonight that could well have a major say on Burnley’s promotion chances.

The Clarets reduced the gap to the top two to just two points on Friday night with an emphatic 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Both Leeds United and Sheffield United have a game in hand, although it comes in intriguing circumstances at Bramall Lane tonight as the promotion foes face one another in a Yorkshire derby.

When asked if he’ll be watching, Parker issued a blunt response: “No.

“I've said that to you many a time, I've got no real interest. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I have no real interest in what any other team are doing. Leeds, Sheffield [United], I've got no interest.

“Every time you start a season, there's a certain number of points you need to get to and I don't really care whatever other teams do. We need to just focus on what we do and pick up enough points to put us in a position that over the course of the last 15, 20 years of this division, if you hit a certain amount of points, it gives you an incredible chance to get promoted. That's just the sole focus.

“The sole focus [on Friday night] was to never get on a rollercoaster and the emotion of a weekend or what other teams are doing, because it’s absolutely irrelevant. Tonight, the main focus was Sheffield Wednesday.

“Execute, get out of here with three points and let's keep moving and the lads have done that superbly.”