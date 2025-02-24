Scott Parker delivers blunt Sheffield United v Leeds United verdict after his Burnley side close the gap

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Scott Parker insists he won’t be watching the top-of-the-table showdown tonight that could well have a major say on Burnley’s promotion chances.
Read More
Bashir Humphreys' absence explained during Burnley's Friday night win over Sheff...

The Clarets reduced the gap to the top two to just two points on Friday night with an emphatic 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Both Leeds United and Sheffield United have a game in hand, although it comes in intriguing circumstances at Bramall Lane tonight as the promotion foes face one another in a Yorkshire derby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked if he’ll be watching, Parker issued a blunt response: “No.

“I've said that to you many a time, I've got no real interest. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I have no real interest in what any other team are doing. Leeds, Sheffield [United], I've got no interest.

“Every time you start a season, there's a certain number of points you need to get to and I don't really care whatever other teams do. We need to just focus on what we do and pick up enough points to put us in a position that over the course of the last 15, 20 years of this division, if you hit a certain amount of points, it gives you an incredible chance to get promoted. That's just the sole focus.

“The sole focus [on Friday night] was to never get on a rollercoaster and the emotion of a weekend or what other teams are doing, because it’s absolutely irrelevant. Tonight, the main focus was Sheffield Wednesday.

“Execute, get out of here with three points and let's keep moving and the lads have done that superbly.”

Related topics:Scott ParkerSheffield UnitedBurnleyLeeds UnitedSheffield WednesdayLeedsSheffieldYorkshireBramall Lane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice