Scott Parker comments on Burnley's surprise transfer link with Ronaldinho's son
According to Brazilian outlet Globo, Mendes, who is capable of playing as a left-back or on the left wing, is about to sign a two-year contract.
The 19-year-old was pictured holding up a Burnley shirt at the club’s Gawthorpe training ground alongside his representatives.
Responding to the speculation, Parker said: “I don’t think anything has been officially done at this present moment in time, but I think there is something there for sure.
“This is a player that is a development player and a project in that sense, but as of right now that paperwork has not been signed.
“There’s definitely something in there though, for sure.”
Given Mendes’ famous father, the news soon spread on social media on Wednesday evening.
While the news is naturally exciting, Parker warned it would be unfair on the youngster to go too overboard.
“It can probably excite, I get the excitement,” he added. “But I think it would be really unfair to heap a huge amount of pressure on a young boy, especially when we know why he’s coming here, in terms of development and how we see him.
“I wouldn’t want to heap any more pressure that’s already on him, but I get the excitement around it with the links to his father.
“I think we just need to dampen that down a little bit just in terms of there’s a young boy here, who hopefully comes in, but there’s a lot to do in that sense. He’s from a different culture, there’s a different way of working no doubt, different lifestyles.”
Having begun his playing career with Cruzeiro’s academy, where he remained for four years, Mendes joined his father’s former club Barcelona in 2023. But his contract with the Catalan giants expired in June.
Despite not making a senior appearance for Barca, he did train with the first-team during his stint.
The youngster was born in Rio de Janeiro to Brazilian footballing legend Ronaldinho and professional dancer Janaina Mendes.
