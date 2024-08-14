Burnley linked with sensational swoop for son of Brazilian legend Ronaldinho

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley are about to complete a shock swoop for the son of Brazilian and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho, according to reports.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, Joao Mendes signed a two-year contract with the Clarets earlier today after completing his medical.

The 19-year-old has also been pictured holding up a Burnley shirt at the club’s Gawthorpe training ground alongside his representatives.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the seemingly imminent transfer.

Burnley have been contacted for comment.

Should Mendes sign, and should he join the first-team, rather than the Under-21s, he will become the third Brazilian on Burnley’s books, joining Vitinho and Lucas Pires in Scott Parker’s squad.

Pires, one of six summer signings, enjoyed a debut to remember on Monday with two assists in Burnley’s 4-1 win against Luton Town in their first game of the season.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 26: Ronaldinho Gaúcho of União greets the fans during Futebol Solidário match at Maracana Stadium on May 26, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Having begun his playing career with Cruzeiro’s academy, where he remained for four years, Mendes joined his father’s former club Barcelona in 2023. But his contract with the Catalan giants expired in June.

Despite not making a senior appearance for Barca, he did train with the first-team during his stint.

Mendes holds a Spanish passport, making him eligible to represent both Spain and Brazil, the nation of his birth, at international level.

The youngster was born in Rio de Janeiro while Ronaldinho dated professional dancer Janaina Mendes.

After his son signed for Barcelona, Ronaldinho was quoted as saying: “I'm never out of the club. Barcelona is part of life. Wherever I go I take Barcelona with me.

"With the arrival of my son at Barca I'll be more present than ever."