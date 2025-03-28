Scott Parker assesses Lucas Pires' Burnley performances after stepping in for Chelsea loanee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has been impressed with the way Lucas Pires has stepped up to the plate in Bashir Humphreys’ absence.

The Brazilian has started every game at left-back after Humphreys suffered a quad injury towards the back end of February.

While the full-back role had previously been rotated between the two, Humphreys appeared to be Parker’s first choice.

But since the Chelsea man has been out of the sidelines, Pires has taken responsibility and delivered a number of impressive showings – benefitting from a run of games in the side.

“He's done really well,” Parker agreed.

“Look, we've been hugely impressed with Lucas since he's come in and he's adapted really, really well.

“I think first and foremost, he's a Brazilian player, coming in from abroad, different culture, different way of playing to English games, probably a lot different to what he's used to. But I think it's fair to say he's adapted really, really well.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Lucas Pires of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Turf Moor on February 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“When Bash was obviously fit, it was that position that was getting fought for. But Lucas had to step up over the last few weeks with Bash's injury and I've been hugely impressed with him.

“He brings huge quality, I think we can all see that, so I’m really pleased for Lucas.”

Humphreys, who hasn’t featured since the goalless draw at Preston in mid-February, is said to be out for “some time” according to his manager.

The only injured player who could return in the short-term is Aaron Ramsey, who is due to feature for Burnley’s Under-21s in the coming days.