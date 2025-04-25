Scott Parker admits team selection dilemma for Burnley's final away game of the season against QPR

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker admits he must strike the right balance when he picks his Burnley team for tomorrow’s clash against QPR.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After sealing promotion against Sheffield United on Easter Monday, the Clarets now switch their focus to winning the Championship title.

As it currently stands, Parker’s men sit second in the table, behind Leeds United on goal difference only – meaning two straight wins could do it if Daniel Farke’s side slip up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now promotion is assured, there might also be a temptation from Parker to hand an opportunity to some of those players that have struggled for starts in recent weeks.

Discussing that dilemma, Parker conceded: “There's definitely a balance. There's options there for us and maybe there are options to bring certain players in.

“I certainly won't be bringing those players in just because it's the right thing to do to give them minutes. I think that would be disrespectful to those players.

“The reason those players would be coming in is because I know they're ready and I know they can help us. I know they can freshen up things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Norwich City FC at on April 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“There has been not just a physical demand on us over the last few weeks, but also an emotional one as well, so those decisions, what I'll be making, will just be coming from players who are the best players at this present moment in time to win this game for many different reasons.

“But yeah, those options are certainly there. But I think I reiterate it wouldn't be because it's a ‘thank you’. I don't think those players would want that.

“Those players will come in because they deserve to be playing and at this present moment in time they're the best fit for us to get three points.”

Regardless of the team Parker puts out, the Clarets boss is confident of getting a result at Loftus Road in their final away game of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll be going there full of confidence like we have done coming out the back of an incredible game on Monday night and obviously us executing what we needed to,” he said.

“We're going to go there as always with the best preparation and give the best version of ourselves and hopefully take three points.”