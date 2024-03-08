Sander Berge on what one win could do for Burnley's 'momentum' amid relegation battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets haven’t picked up three points in their last nine attempts, leaving them in an unenviable position down at the wrong end of the table.

With just 11 games remaining, Vincent Kompany’s men have it all to do – sitting 11 points adrift of safety.

But Berge believes if the players are able to stay positive, they will soon get their reward.

"We’re a young team but what stands out is the mentality and standards that we set every day,” the 26-year-old told Clarets+.

“We have the positivity and mindset to get better, despite the circumstances we’re in. We wouldn’t have come out the way we did [against Bournemouth] if we didn’t have the values of hard work. That has to be the main thing.

“Everyone wants to go out and finally give the fans a win and ourselves a win, because that could change the whole momentum.”

It was a familiar feeling for Clarets fans last weekend as an improved display against the Cherries still wasn’t enough to prevent a defeat.

“The West Ham and Palace games at home were similar games,” Berge added.

“The Palace game was perhaps the most similar in that they got an early goal, but we kept pressing and they added a late goal, whereas against West Ham we were winning but they turned it around.

“You have to be at your best in every single action, otherwise they will punish you really quickly. I think this was the first game since those games where we’ve been really dominating.

“There are a lot of games to play and there’s obviously a lot of good teams, but even Bournemouth and other teams have power and strength and players who can score a goal out of nothing.

“But being where we are and going through a difficult period, we’re still fighting to get results and trying to be positive.

“At least we showed character and morale, we’re a dressing room that really wants to go for it. We always look to the next challenge.