For Burnley, unless something drastic happens between now and May, it looks like they’ll be heading back to the Championship.

But what sort of squad will they have at their disposal? It was a summer of real change at Turf Moor, with the club making 15 new signings in total.

There’s unlikely to be the same sort of turnover (although who knows?), but some change is inevitable given the number of players currently out of contract come the end of the season.

Here’s the current status of the 11 players whose current deals expire at the end of the season:

1 . Lorenz Assignon Assignon (pictured centre) joined Burnley on loan during the January transfer window from Rennes on a deal until the end of the season. Chief operating officer Matt Williams recently revealed the deal included an option to buy the right-back at the end of the season.

2 . Josh Brownhill The midfielder's current deal, first signed when he made the move from Bristol City in 2020, expires at the end of the season. The club do hold the option to extend by a further 12 months though.

3 . Jacob Bruun Larsen Currently on a season-long loan at Turf Moor from German side Hoffenheim. At the time of his arrival during the summer, it was reported Burnley had the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.