The contractual status of the 11 Burnley players whose deals expire at the end of the season - gallery

We’re now in March and we’re getting to that stage of the season where clubs will be casting one eye on plans for next season.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Mar 2024, 08:00 GMT

For Burnley, unless something drastic happens between now and May, it looks like they’ll be heading back to the Championship.

But what sort of squad will they have at their disposal? It was a summer of real change at Turf Moor, with the club making 15 new signings in total.

There’s unlikely to be the same sort of turnover (although who knows?), but some change is inevitable given the number of players currently out of contract come the end of the season.

Here’s the current status of the 11 players whose current deals expire at the end of the season:

Assignon (pictured centre) joined Burnley on loan during the January transfer window from Rennes on a deal until the end of the season. Chief operating officer Matt Williams recently revealed the deal included an option to buy the right-back at the end of the season.

1. Lorenz Assignon

Assignon (pictured centre) joined Burnley on loan during the January transfer window from Rennes on a deal until the end of the season. Chief operating officer Matt Williams recently revealed the deal included an option to buy the right-back at the end of the season. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
The midfielder's current deal, first signed when he made the move from Bristol City in 2020, expires at the end of the season. The club do hold the option to extend by a further 12 months though.

2. Josh Brownhill

The midfielder's current deal, first signed when he made the move from Bristol City in 2020, expires at the end of the season. The club do hold the option to extend by a further 12 months though. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Currently on a season-long loan at Turf Moor from German side Hoffenheim. At the time of his arrival during the summer, it was reported Burnley had the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

3. Jacob Bruun Larsen

Currently on a season-long loan at Turf Moor from German side Hoffenheim. At the time of his arrival during the summer, it was reported Burnley had the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Out of contract at the end of the season, with no option to extend. The experienced midfielder looks to be departing after seven years unless a new deal can be agreed.

4. Jack Cork

Out of contract at the end of the season, with no option to extend. The experienced midfielder looks to be departing after seven years unless a new deal can be agreed. Photo: Fran Santiago

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyTurf Moor