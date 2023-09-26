'Rocked my world': Ex-Crystal Palace & Everton man left in tears after failed summer Burnley move

Andros Townsend has revealed he broke down in tears after his summer move to Burnley broke down.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 32-year-old was offered a contract after a successful trial, which saw the winger feature in a number of pre-season friendlies.

But before the contract was about to be signed, Vincent Kompany informed Townsend the deal would no longer be going ahead.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England international is a free agent after leaving Everton at the end of last season having not played for 18 months due to an ACL injury.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5's Monday Night Club, Townsend said: “To get offered a contract and to get to the day where you’re signing the contract and just waiting for the paperwork to come through, only to be told that contract is being ripped away from you…honestly, I left that conversation in tears. I felt like my Premier League dream was over.

“I’m smiling about it now, but it was one of the toughest moments of my career.

“I knew that pre-season was my one chance. I knew that not many clubs were going to sign me without seeing me, so I knew I’d have to go in there and prove myself.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 25: Andros Townsend of Burnley FC during the Pre-Season Friendly match between SL Benfica and Burnley FC at Estadio do Restelo on July 25, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I chose Burnley, did very well and when that was taken away from me…if I was bad and I knew I wasn’t going to get a contract, I could have prepared for it. But to be looking at houses, to be looking at schools, to be talking about squad numbers only to be told the contract is no longer on offer, it literally rocked my world.

“The toughest part for me at the moment is the fact I’ve got two young kids and the fact I’ve taken my daughter out of school in Liverpool. I’ve told her she’s going to school in Burnley.

“That didn’t happen and I told her ‘yeah, we’re back in London. I’m going to put you in a school but I don’t know how long I’m going to be in London’, so for the kids it’s tough.”

Townsend, who has been training with Tottenham’s Under-18s since leaving Burnley, also saw summer moves to Turkey and Saudi Arabia fall by the wayside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We initially made sure that we had terms agreed with Andros and we did offer him a deal,” he said.

“But it was pending on a couple of things, mainly where the recruitment was going for us and the recovery of some of the players that we had that were injured in pre-season, so it was quite transparent in that sense.

“But he’s been brilliant, he’s been fit, working hard, he’s been good for our dressing room, but in terms of what we already had in the building and the players we wanted to bring in, it just didn’t make sense for us to complete.