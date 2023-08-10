Ramsey, Maatsen, Tella & Townsend: Burnley boss Vincent Kompany provides transfer update ahead of Manchester City opener

Vincent Kompany has revealed Burnley are ‘close’ to sealing a move for Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Clarets are in talks with Unai Emery’s side over a permanent swoop for the exciting 20-year-old.

The midfielder has yet to make a senior appearance for Villa but impressed out on loan in the Championship last season with both Norwich City and Middlesbrough.

“The latest I’ve heard is that we’re close,” Kompany said during today’s press conference.

“He’s a talented player. He’s not our player yet but I hope he will be soon.

“Those who follow the Championship know the upcoming talents in English football. He will be an England international for me, it’s just a matter of time.

“I hope we’re going to be a big part of that journey, but we don’t have to force it. These types of players you go with them and you give them a chance.”

WALSALL, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Oisin McEntee of Walsall and Aaron Ramsey of Aston Villa battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match between Walsall and Aston Villa at Poundland Bescot Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Walsall, United Kingdom. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

The Clarets continue to be linked with two of last season’s loan stars Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella, but Kompany remained tight-lipped on the speculation.

“The reality is they used to be our players, but they’re not our players at the moment,” he said.

“You’re in that conflicted situation because I know those players really well. The moments we had together were very good experiences.

“At the moment they’re not our players, so we have to respect the decision is not ours even if they’re very good players we like.”

Kompany also confirmed that Andros Townsend won’t be signing for the club, despite impressing during a trial period in pre-season.

“We initially made sure we had terms agreed with Andros, so we did offer him a deal,” Kompany revealed.

“But it was pending on a couple of things, mainly where the recruitment was going for us and the recovery of some of the players we had injured through pre-season. It was quite transparent in that sense.

“He’s been brilliant, he’s been fit and working hard. He’s been good for our dressing room, but in terms of what we already had in the building and what we want to bring in, it didn’t make sense for us to complete.