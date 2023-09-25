Vincent Kompany explains how Burnley will approach Carabao Cup tie against Salford City

Vincent Kompany will use Burnley’s Carabao Cup clash against Salford City as another opportunity to test out his full squad.

The Clarets made 10 changes to their side for their second round 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The wholesale changes didn’t affect Burnley’s rhythm at all and they emerged victorious thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s late strike.

Arijanet Muric is likely to deputise for James Trafford in goal, while the likes of Dara O’Shea, Hannes Delcroix, Vitinho, Jack Cork, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury, Nathan Redmond and Jay Rodriguez will be hoping to get some invaluable minutes under their belts.

Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) will all miss out, while Lyle Foster serves the second game of his three-match ban.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s encounter at the Peninsula Stadium, Kompany said: “It’s a good game for us.

“There are a lot of players you haven’t seen yet that we think have a lot of talent and quality and hopefully we’ll be able to bring them closer to what we want to do.

“I’m looking forward to the game.”

Burnley’s opponents Salford have endured a tricky start to the new season, sitting fourth from bottom after nine games.

Managed by former Clarets loanee Neil Wood, the Ammies have picked up just two victories so far and were beaten 3-2 by Harrogate Town at the weekend.