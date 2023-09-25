Man Utd star Marcus Rashford pens message after being involved in car crash after Burnley game

Marcus Rashford has reassured supporters he’s “alright” after being involved in a car accident following Manchester United’s win at Burnley.

The England striker had just left the Red Devils’ Carrington training base to drive home when he crashed his Rolls Royce.

It came after the 25-year-old had featured for United in their 1-0 win at Turf Moor on Saturday night.

Video and footage from the scene show Rashford’s badly-dented car on the side of the road. A pole on a traffic island had been knocked over too.

According to reports, Rashford was left shaken-up but has no serious injuries.

Bruno Fernandes, the man who scored United’s winning goal against Vincent Kompany’s side, was also said to be at the scene.

Rashford addressed the incident in a social media post, writing on Instagram: “Three points on the road. I’m alright guys, thanks for the messages.”

A United spokesman, meanwhile, added: “Marcus is fine and was not injured. It was an accidental collision as he left the training ground after returning from Burnley.

“It was an incident involving his car and one driven by a member of the public. Thankfully both were uninjured and no ambulance was required.”

United’s win on Saturday night was their first in four games, having lost three on the bounce in all competitions.

Burnley made life difficult for Erik ten Hag’s side and were arguably the better side, but Fernandes’ stunner in first-half stoppage-time proved to be decisive.