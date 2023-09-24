Johann Gudmundsson withdrawal explained following Burnley's narrow defeat to Manchester United

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is hopeful the knock that forced Johann Gudmundsson to be brought off early on against Manchester United is nothing serious.

The Icelander started for the fourth league game running on Saturday night as the Clarets slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Turf Moor.

Yet the 32-year-old’s night only lasted 18 minutes after he was brought off to be replaced by Mike Tresor.

At first it wasn’t exactly clear what the issue was given Gudmundsson was able to jog off the pitch unaided.

But providing an update after the match, Kompany said: “I hope it’s just cramp or a little bit of tiredness in his muscle.”

Gudmundsson is unlikely to be risked for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third round tie against Salford City.

Kompany is expected to use the game as an opportunity to make wholesale changes again, just as he did in the last round for the 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest, where he made 10 in total.

Burnley's Icelandic midfielder #07 Johann Berg Gudmundsson (L) is replaced by Burnley's Belgian midfielder #31 Mike Tresor (R) during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on September 23, 2023.

Lyle Foster will miss out through suspension once again, serving the second game of his three-match ban, while Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

The players that came off the bench against United on Saturday night, the likes of Sander Berge, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez, could all be handed starts against Burnley’s League Two opposition on Tuesday night.