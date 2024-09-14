Roberts and Foster out: How Burnley line-up for Leeds United test as debut handed out
Both are left out of Burnley’s squad having featured for their countries on international duty during the break.
Roberts was an injury doubt for this lunchtime’s game having been forced off holding his arm during Wales’ 2-1 win over Montenegro in midweek.
Foster, meanwhile, played in both of South Africa’s AFCON qualifiers.
Bashir Humphreys takes Roberts’ spot at right-back, while Zian Flemming comes in to make his Burnley debut in place of Foster in attack.
Fellow new signing John Egan, who arrived on a free transfer during the week, is named on the bench.
Josh Cullen, who was a fitness doubt having missed the game against Blackburn Rovers before the break, returns on the bench.
Enock Agyei is also a surprise inclusion among the substitutes having recovered from a long-term absence.
Shurandy Sambo misses out once again despite being added to Burnley’s squad list, while Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain absent.
Leeds, meanwhile, are unchanged from their 2-0 win against Hull City before the break.
Patrick Bamford, who was an injury doubt, doesn’t feature.
SUBS
Leeds: Meslier, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Firpo, Ampadu, Aaronson, Solomon, Joseph, Gruev, Gnonto
Subs: Darlow, Rothwell, Ramazani, Tanaka, Byram, Gelhardt, Schmidt, Debayo, Piroe
Burnley: Trafford, Humphreys, Worrall, Esteve, Pires, Laurent, Brownhill, Hannibal, Koleosho, Anthony, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Egan, Egan-Riley, Cullen, Massengo, Sarmiento, Agyei, Hountondji, Rodriguez
Referee: James Bell
