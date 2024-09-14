Roberts and Foster out: How Burnley line-up for Leeds United test as debut handed out

Burnley are without Connor Roberts and Lyle Foster for this lunchtime’s clash against promotion rivals Leeds United.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both are left out of Burnley’s squad having featured for their countries on international duty during the break.

Roberts was an injury doubt for this lunchtime’s game having been forced off holding his arm during Wales’ 2-1 win over Montenegro in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foster, meanwhile, played in both of South Africa’s AFCON qualifiers.

Bashir Humphreys takes Roberts’ spot at right-back, while Zian Flemming comes in to make his Burnley debut in place of Foster in attack.

Fellow new signing John Egan, who arrived on a free transfer during the week, is named on the bench.

Josh Cullen, who was a fitness doubt having missed the game against Blackburn Rovers before the break, returns on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Lyle Foster of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Enock Agyei is also a surprise inclusion among the substitutes having recovered from a long-term absence.

Shurandy Sambo misses out once again despite being added to Burnley’s squad list, while Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain absent.

Leeds, meanwhile, are unchanged from their 2-0 win against Hull City before the break.

Patrick Bamford, who was an injury doubt, doesn’t feature.

SUBS

Leeds: Meslier, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Firpo, Ampadu, Aaronson, Solomon, Joseph, Gruev, Gnonto

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Darlow, Rothwell, Ramazani, Tanaka, Byram, Gelhardt, Schmidt, Debayo, Piroe

Burnley: Trafford, Humphreys, Worrall, Esteve, Pires, Laurent, Brownhill, Hannibal, Koleosho, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Egan-Riley, Cullen, Massengo, Sarmiento, Agyei, Hountondji, Rodriguez

Referee: James Bell