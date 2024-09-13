Burnley boss Scott Parker rules out further free agent signings after John Egan addition

Scott Parker has ruled out Burnley signing any more free agents following the addition of John Egan.

Despite the transfer window now being closed, clubs are permitted to still sign players on free transfers.

That’s exactly what the Clarets did with Egan, who arrived at Turf Moor this week on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Fans shouldn’t expect any more free agents to arrive though, with Parker confirming the club’s business is now done.

“That’s probably likely to be it now until January,” he confirmed.

“We will go with where we are now work with this team and this group of players and re-visit that come the window.”

The Clarets are already well stocked in the centre of defence, albeit the likes of Jordan Beyer and Hjalmar Ekdal are currently injured.

Scott Parker speaks to the media before the Championship fixture against Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

When asked what Egan will bring to his group, Parker added: “A number of things really. Number one, the character of the human being. He came in for the last couple of weeks to train with us and he brings in a wealth of experience.

“He’s probably what we need as well. If you look at our backline it’s certainly quite young, it’s a group of players who have probably not been around this level so much. I’m excited about those young talents but I also want the confidence of which John brings.

“He brings quality, he knows how to get out of this division and he’s got the t-shirt, so he knows what’s needed.

“I think he also helps with the group as well. These young players, the CJ’s [Egan-Riley], the Max’s [Esteve], the [Bashir] Humpreys’, the Lucas’ [Pires] and the Shu’s [Shurandy Sambo], this is a guy with vast experience who can help these players get to where they need to get to.”

Parker also has no concerns over Egan’s fitness, despite the centre-back not making an appearance since September 2023 following time out with an Achilles injury.

When asked if he’s proven his fitness during his trial period, Parker said: “He has. He’s in a good place at this moment in time. He’s trained with us for the last two-and-a-half weeks so I’m delighted for us to get this over the line.

“There’s a lot of aspects of John that is going to help us this year.”