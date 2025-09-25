Roberts and Bruun Larsen: Burnley injury state of play ahead of Man City trip

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns to contend with ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester City – but Scott Parker has a decision to make over Jacob Bruun Larsen’s availability.

The winger has missed Burnley’s last two league games with a heel problem he picked up while away on international duty with Denmark.

While the 27-year-old is back in training, the trip to Etihad could come too soon for Parker who tends to play it cautiously with players returning from injury.

“There’s no major injury concerns,” the Clarets boss confirmed.

“We're pretty good at the moment, so long may that continue. We're all good leading into this game.”

Parker added: “As for Jacob, he’s trained the last couple of days and he was out with us today [Thursday], so I'm hoping he comes through tomorrow.

“I'm hoping he'll be around for the weekend, so I'll make a decision.

Bruun Larsen has missed Burnley's last two league games through injury (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“Obviously he's not had a lot of training time, because he was away on international duty, he didn’t play and then he missed a lot of training.

“He's only really been back for two days, so we'll make a call leading into Saturday and whether he'll be at the level we need him to be.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Connor Roberts is making steady progress in his recovery, but still isn’t ready to feature.

The Welshman has yet to feature this season having picked up an issue in pre-season. It had initially been hoped the full-back would have returned by now, but he’s still not quite ready.

“He's on the grass and he's progressed, but he's still not with us,” Parker said.

“His work's increased a lot, so hopefully it won’t be too long now for Connor.”

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni also remain sidelined, but Lesley Ugochukwu is available again after serving his one-match ban against Nottingham Forest last week.

