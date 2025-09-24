Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from Cardiff City cup tie

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
It was a night to forget for Burnley fans as Scott Parker’s side exited the Carabao Cup at the hands of League One Cardiff City.

The Clarets can have no complaints with being dumped out of the competition after serving up a wretched first-half display during their 2-1 defeat to the Bluebirds.

While the hosts improved marginally in the second-half, halving the deficit through Zian Flemming, they still weren’t able to level and force a penalty shootout.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to snap some pictures of Clarets fans on the terraces.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

