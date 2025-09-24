Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from Cardiff City cup tie

The Clarets can have no complaints with being dumped out of the competition after serving up a wretched first-half display during their 2-1 defeat to the Bluebirds.

While the hosts improved marginally in the second-half, halving the deficit through Zian Flemming, they still weren’t able to level and force a penalty shootout.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to snap some pictures of Clarets fans on the terraces.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery of fan pictures?

