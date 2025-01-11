Reading v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets seek FA Cup progression

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley take a slight break from league action this weekend when they face Reading in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Clarets are likely to make plenty of changes after ending their hectic festive period with a memorable 1-0 derby win at Ewood Park last Saturday.

Scott Parker’s men are in impressive form at the minute, boasting a 13-game unbeaten run.

They face a Royals side that are going well in League One, sitting inside the play-offs with 12 wins to their name from 24 games.

Noel Hunt’s side have won three of their last four and played out a goalless draw away to Charlton last weekend.

Reading survived a scare in the last round to make it to this stage, overcoming Southern League Premier Division side Harborough Town 5-3 after extra-time.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Reading’s Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday, January 11. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Hannibal misses out through suspension once again as he serves the second game of his three-match ban.

Oliver Sonne is available to make his Clarets debut though having been ineligible to face Stoke City and suspended for the derby.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain unavailable.

As for the Royals, Michael Craig is a fitness doubt while Mamadi Camara, Jeriel Dorsett, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, Ben Elliott and Andy Yiadom are all injured.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“I really enjoy these types of challenges. They bring something different.

“I've been on the end of some bad ones or ones that were not expected, but this is what the FA Cup brings. The FA Cup brings the underdog and we'll see it again this weekend where teams that we'll perceive shouldn't win certain matches will win certain matches.

“That's the quality of the FA Cup and what it brings in these moments and that's what excites us. Hopefully we're on the right end of a result this weekend.”

What are the predicted teams?

Reading: Pereira, Holzman, Dean, Bindon, Kanu, Wing, Savage, Knibbs, Abrefa; Smith, Garcia

Burnley: Hladky, Sonne, Worrall, Egan, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Foster, Barnes

Who is the referee?

Andy Davies. He’s overseen 16 games so far this season, dishing out 63 yellow cards but no reds. He took charge of Burnley’s recent 0-0 draw with Derby County.

What are the latest odds?

Reading: 21/4

Draw: 16/5

Burnley: 1/2

Odds according to SkyBet.