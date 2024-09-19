'Quite impressive': Burnley newboy makes team spirit claim following big Leeds United win
The 26-year-old made his Clarets debut at the weekend during the hard-earned 1-0 win against Leeds United.
Scott Parker’s side had to show a different side to their game, defending resiliently to keep Burnley’s promotion rivals at bay in front of a hostile Elland Road atmosphere.
Given the huge turnover of players at Gawthorpe this summer, you might expect it to take some time for that team spirit and never-say-die attitude to develop.
But while Flemming has only been here for a matter of weeks, he believes the early signs are looking good.
He told BBC Radio Lancashire: “Obviously I came quite late [into the window] so I haven’t experienced all of the turnaround of players, but I came into a team where the team was already there even though it was quite fresh, so I can’t really judge that.
“But I can definitely judge how united we felt after the game but, more importantly, how united we were during the game.
“I think it’s quite impressive when you consider how new the team is and how strong of a unit we saw against Leeds who are one of the best teams in the league.”
Flemming signed from Millwall right on the deadline, meaning he wasn’t registered in time to face Blackburn Rovers the following day.
But given he hadn’t featured for Millwall during the start of the season, having carried a slight knock, the Dutchman was glad to get two weeks of preparation under his belt during the international break before making his debut against Leeds.
“I think there’s also a few guys who have done well anyway, but they’ve signed one or two days before me, right before the Blackburn game and they had to play straight away,” he added.
“Sometimes that’s nice as well because it gets you going, but for me coming back from that light injury at the beginning of the season, those two weeks during the international break gave me the time to do a mini pre-season and build it up.
“In terms of fitness that was nice but I was also glad this Leeds game was coming because two weeks is quite a long wait.”
