'Quite impressive': Burnley newboy makes team spirit claim following big Leeds United win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Zian Flemming admits he’s been impressed with how united Burnley’s squad has been since he’s made the move to Turf Moor.

The 26-year-old made his Clarets debut at the weekend during the hard-earned 1-0 win against Leeds United.

Scott Parker’s side had to show a different side to their game, defending resiliently to keep Burnley’s promotion rivals at bay in front of a hostile Elland Road atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given the huge turnover of players at Gawthorpe this summer, you might expect it to take some time for that team spirit and never-say-die attitude to develop.

But while Flemming has only been here for a matter of weeks, he believes the early signs are looking good.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: “Obviously I came quite late [into the window] so I haven’t experienced all of the turnaround of players, but I came into a team where the team was already there even though it was quite fresh, so I can’t really judge that.

“But I can definitely judge how united we felt after the game but, more importantly, how united we were during the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Zian Flemming of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Burnley FC at Elland Road on September 14, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I think it’s quite impressive when you consider how new the team is and how strong of a unit we saw against Leeds who are one of the best teams in the league.”

Flemming signed from Millwall right on the deadline, meaning he wasn’t registered in time to face Blackburn Rovers the following day.

But given he hadn’t featured for Millwall during the start of the season, having carried a slight knock, the Dutchman was glad to get two weeks of preparation under his belt during the international break before making his debut against Leeds.

“I think there’s also a few guys who have done well anyway, but they’ve signed one or two days before me, right before the Blackburn game and they had to play straight away,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes that’s nice as well because it gets you going, but for me coming back from that light injury at the beginning of the season, those two weeks during the international break gave me the time to do a mini pre-season and build it up.

“In terms of fitness that was nice but I was also glad this Leeds game was coming because two weeks is quite a long wait.”