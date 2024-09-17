Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley co-owner JJ Watt has warned those involved with the running of the English game not to “mess with what makes it great”.

It comes amid the continued debate over whether games should be played in the US to help broaden the global appeal of the sport beyond its traditional boundaries.

That particular discussion was brought to the fore once again ahead of Monday night’s League One fixture between Birmingham City and Wrexham, given the heavy American involvement in the boardroom at both clubs.

Tom Brady is an investor at St Andrew’s while Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-own the Welsh outfit.

During the summer, it was widely reported that Birmingham mooted the idea of playing Wrexham – a game dubbed the ‘Hollywood derby’ – over in the States, but it was quickly shot down by the EFL.

Discussing the controversial plans prior to Monday’s game, which Birmingham won 3-1, the club’s CEO Garry Cook made his stance clear.

“Personally I think it’s a great idea but I think the EFL wouldn’t see it that way,” he told BBC Sport.

“I think the history and the tradition of our sport and our league tries to ensure that doesn’t happen, but that doesn’t stop making it a global game even though you’re playing here in Birmingham and everyone is looking forward to it, that doesn’t mean it’s not a big game.”

Burnley minority shareholder Watt soon got involved in the debate, taking to X to respond to Cook’s interview.

Quote retweeting the clip, Watt wrote: “The beauty of the English game is the history, the tradition, the passion.

“These clubs have been around long before any of us arrived and they’ll be around long after any of us are gone.

“Modernize some aspects that need it, sure. But let’s not mess with what makes it great.”

The reports during the summer were met with an angry response from Wrexham fans, including one who said such a move would go against the guiding principles set out by Reynolds and McElhenney when they took over the club.

Reynolds replied to that message on X, writing: “I agree. And that’s why there have been no talks.”