Scott Parker explains why Burnley are far from the finished article despite strong start to the season

Scott Parker is at pains to explain that his Burnley side are still nowhere near the finished article.

Despite a high turnover of players and a hectic few final weeks of the transfer window, the Clarets have made a strong start to the season, taking 10 points from their opening five games.

While it wasn’t the prettiest of performances, Parker rightly praised his side for the grit and determination they showed in eeking out an invaluable three points.

While he expects more to come in terms of flowing football when his new players have had more time together, he’s been encouraged by the initial signs when it comes to the other side of the game.

He expanded on this when asked about debutant Zian Flemming, who came into the side on Saturday to replace Lyle Foster, who missed out through illness on his return from international duty.

“I thought he was brilliant,” Parker said.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“There were seven brand new players starting in the team. I will reiterate, is the team looking like we want us to look? No, of course not. Every player in that changing room will see that as well.

“But there is no magic wand in what we do as coaches, although people from the outside might suspect that is the case. The reality is, it’s not. It takes time, everything takes time. Certainly with playing style, that’s going to take time.

“What impresses me the most after a new team being together for just two weeks, and it’s what we asked for at Leeds and it’s what will define us and will be the foundation for us is the spirit and the determination and the mentality of not giving up.

“If that’s our core, if that’s what we stand for, we will be very tough to beat this year.”

Parker will be happy to get back to the training pitch this week with no disruptions ahead of next Saturday's home clash against Portsmouth.