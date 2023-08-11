'Pushing forward': Sander Berge references Burnley's 'ambition' after making move from Sheffield United

Witnessing Burnley’s ambitious summer transfer window was one of the factors behind Sander Berge’s decision to move to Turf Moor.

The midfielder became the Clarets’ 10th signing of the summer on Wednesday when he sealed a permanent move from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who has penned a four-year deal with the club, helped the Blades win automatic promotion from the Championship last season alongside his new club.

But while Vincent Kompany’s side have been active in the transfer market ahead of the coming season, the Blades have only made a handful of signings.

Losing star men Berge and Iliman Ndiaye, meanwhile, and last season’s loan stars Tommy Doyle and James McAtee has resulted in the weakening of Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

The Blades offered Berge a new contract to remain at Bramall Lane beyond his old deal, which was due to expire at the end of the coming season, but the Norwegian was keen to move on.

When asked why he wanted to make the switch to Burnley, Berge told Clarets+: “I’ve known about the interest for quite some time now, but obviously to get it over the line and finally be here feels great.

Berge became Burnley's 10th signing of the summer earlier this week. Picture: Burnley FC

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and I’ve obviously seen it from the outside with the success they had last year and even before that, so it’s a great project ongoing here with the philosophy of just getting better and better.

“It’s a great environment with talented young players from all over the world, so it’s a perfect fit for me.”

Berge added: “Vincent Kompany makes a huge difference as well. He’s a person I really admire and have huge respect for.

“I know how he wants to play having played against his Anderlecht team when I was at Genk, so I know how he likes to work inside the building and how his team wants to play in terms of being dominant and having the ball.