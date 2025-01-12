Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reading boss Noel Hunt says he was proud of the way his side went “toe-to-toe” to a Burnley side filled with internationals.

The Royals, sitting sixth in League One, named a near full-strength side for Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie, while the Clarets opted to make all 11 changes.

Scott Parker’s men still dominated for large parts of the game though and ultimately ran out deserved 3-1 winners, even though they needed extra-time to get the job done.

While Hunt was disappointed to bow out of the cup, he had no complaints with his players’ efforts.

“I’m very proud of the lads, pushing a top Championship side with loads of quality and international experience,” Hunt said. “Some of them have more international experience than we have league appearances.

“We took a top team all the way to extra-time and I think tired legs got us in the end. We have a lot of boys coming back from long-term injury and fighting illness, which we tried to keep quiet, but I’m proud of some of our performances.

“It took us a little bit of time to believe that we could go toe-to-toe. We got a fortunate break where we could speak to them for a few seconds and tell them where we could jump in a little bit more aggressively and make it more our game. The boys took it to them well, so I’m really pleased in how we controlled spells of the game. The discipline to hold the pockets, our full-backs not being fully fit, I’m really happy.

“You’re bringing on the top forward in the Championship, [Zian] Flemming has been outstanding this season. We’ve got a 17-year-old coming on and Tyler Sackey in a different position because they have to do it for the team.

“I think they all dug deep and they gave a good account of themselves. We don’t want to get beat, I hate getting beat and it makes me feel sick, but there has to be a context to it and a logical look at it from a footballing side and I’m pleased with how a lot of our players performed.”