Preston North End v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for Lancashire derby

It’s another quick turnaround for Burnley as they make the short trip down the M65 to Deepdale for the Lancashire derby.

Scott Parker’s men take on Preston in good form having extended their unbeaten run to 21 games with a thoroughly deserved 2-0 win against Hull City in midweek.

It turned out to be an important result, given all their other automatic promotion rivals also won.

As for Preston, they claimed an impressive result themselves in midweek with a 1-0 win away at Norwich City.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side sit 15th in the table, seven points adrift of the play-offs and 11 points clear of the bottom three.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

PRESTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: A general view inside Deepdale prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Middlesbrough FC at Deepdale on January 25, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The match is being held at Preston’s Deepdale stadium on Saturday, February 15. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes. The game has been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 11am.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho are both back in training and could make their returns for Burnley after missing the last four games with knocks.

Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond are also back from injury, but are unlikely to feature given they’re not yet 100 per cent match fit.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor will all remain sidelined.

As for Preston, former Claret Robbie Brady is a fitness doubt alongside Emil Riis, while Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough, Ben Whiteman and Duane Holmes are all injured. Ali McCann, meanwhile, is suspended following his 10th yellow card of the season against Blackburn.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“This will be a tough game. It’s an early kick-off and I expect it to be a typical derby game. It will probably be scrappy in moments.

“We're going to need to bring our quality like we did against Hull, try and execute and get the three points.

“The away end is going to be packed out, our travelling fans have been nothing short of incredible this year. There will be a few more at the weekend given it’s not too far to travel.

“We're going to need every bit of them at the weekend to get behind this team and hopefully we can come away with the three points.”

What are the predicted teams?

Preston: Woodman; Porteous, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson, Ledson, Meghoma, Potts, Frokjaer, Osmajic

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster, Flemming

Who is the referee?

Andrew Kitchen. He’s overseen 20 games so far this season, dishing out 70 yellow cards and two reds. He also took charge of Burnley’s derby win at Ewood Park, as well as the home draws against QPR and Middlesbrough.

What are the latest odds?

Preston: 14/5

Draw: 21/10

Burnley: 21/20

Odds according to SkyBet.