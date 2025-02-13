Scott Parker’s men will be out to extend their long, impressive unbeaten run, which now stands at 21 games in league and cup – following their midweek 2-0 win against Hull City.

They face a PNE side that also picked up an impressive result on Tuesday night, going away to Carrow Road and beating Norwich City 1-0.

On the injury front, the Clarets are coming close to boasting a fully fit squad, although the likes of Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond – who have recently returned from injury – are still not quite up to speed.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Robbie Brady (Preston) - doubt The former Claret hasn't featured for PNE since the end of January as a result of a rib injury.

Duane Holmes (Preston) - out Holmes is facing an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a suspected broken leg during the midweek win at Norwich.

Emil Riis (Preston) - doubt The striker has missed Preston's last two games with a groin injury, but it's not thought to be too serious.