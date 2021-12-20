Premier League to meet amid coronavirus fixture chaos

Premier League matchball

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. to at 1pm on Monday to discuss the growing number of games called off due to coronavirus, with Burnley's last two fixtures postponed due to their opponents' inability to raise a team.

Six of 10 Premier League games at the weekend were called off, and there is speculation as to whether clubs will look to suspend the next round of games on Boxing Day, or the following fixtures, match day 20, as a "circuit-breaker".

Last week, Brentford boss Thomas Frank called for a break over the weekend just gone, and for the midweek Carabao Cup ties, but as Sean Dyche said on Thursday, that wouldn't necessarily solve the issue: "Thomas' opinion is valid in some ways, but then does that not happen next week?

"Is there a golden rule that if we call this week off, next week we'll all be clear?

"There isn't any golden rule to it.

"I get the idea of trying to break the pattern of it, and maybe re-cleanse your training grounds, which we've had to do many times, but that really is an ongoing thing.

"We've tried to make sure everything is clean and washed down throughout the pandemic.

"But I understand his point, to try and put a break in it, it's not easy though.

"Health and welfare is above everything, health and well-being, but we are waiting for the Premier League to report why the game was off, so that's all we can do, wait for the report and see what happens from there on in."

There is a worry about stretched squads having an intense workload over the traditionally busy Festive period, but the league, so far, have only considered applications for postponements on a case-by-case basis.