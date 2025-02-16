Police investigating alleged racist remark by fan at Preston North End vs Burnley match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police are investigating an alleged racist remark made to Hannibal by a supporter during Burnley’s derby against Preston North End.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alleged remark is said to have been made towards the Clarets midfielder as he walked off the Deepdale pitch at full-time.

It’s understood both Preston North End and Burnley are aware of the allegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the match, the Burnley Express was made aware of reports a fan had been arrested. However, that information, at the time, was incorrect. We are providing this clarification to ensure accuracy.

In an official statement, Lancashire Police confirmed no arrests had been made “for racially aggravated offences” at this present moment in time. However, an investigation is ongoing and it’s believed the offender can be identified.

“Lancashire Police do not tolerate racism in any form. If you would like to report something to us, we would encourage you to call 101,” the force added.

It comes after Hannibal accused Preston’s Milutin Osmajic of also making a racist comment towards him during Saturday’s 0-0 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Match referee Andrew Kitchen speaks to Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley as the Fourth official, John Busby takes notes following an incident between Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley and Milutin Osmajic of Preston North End (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The match was delayed for several minutes during the second-half after Hannibal reacted furiously to something that was said to him by Osmajic.

Hannibal initially reported the comment to referee Andrew Kitchen before marching over to the touchline to speak with his manager Scott Parker.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday night, Hannibal wrote: "I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it.

"That is the only way we change as a sport and a society. I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley said they were "aware of an alleged comment" and would offer their full support to the 22-year-old.

In a statement, Preston said Osmajic "strongly refuted" the claims.

“In the meantime, the club feel it is unjust and inappropriate to post social media comments presuming guilt until there is the opportunity for a full investigation to take place,” PNE added.

“Preston North End utterly condemn any incidents of racism or discrimination wherever and whenever they occur, however Milutin Osmajić categorically denies the allegations made against him.”

The FA are aware of the incident and are now investigating.