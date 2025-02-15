Burnley FC release statement on Hannibal incident with Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic as investigation launched
The Burnley midfielder was left visibility animated by a comment from Osmajic and raced straight over to the dugout to register his complaints.
Speaking after the game, manager Scott Parker confirmed Hannibal had been left furious by an “inappropriate” comment from the Preston man.
Posting on his Instagram page, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford wrote: “Kick it out, no place for that in football” alongside a picture of him colliding with Osmajic during today’s 0-0 derby draw at Deepdale.
The Burnley Express understands a Preston player entered the Burnley dressing room at full-time to apologise for the comment.
The Clarets have now released a statement addressing the incident, confirming an investigation is now underway.
The statement reads: “Burnley Football Club is aware of an alleged comment made to Hannibal by Milutin Osmajic during our game against Preston North End which was reported to officials both during and after the game.
“During the second-half Hannibal made referee Andrew Kitchen aware of the comment who has registered the complaint. The club would like to thank the officials for their professional handling of the incident.
“The club will continue to show its complete support to Hannibal and there will be no further comment made until the investigation has been completed.”
