Plymouth Argyle v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase top two

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley make the long trip down to Devon tonight looking to claw back some points in the fight for automatic promotion.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side slipped out the top two over the weekend after Leeds United and Sheffield United both won to capitalise on their goalless draw against Sunderland on Friday night.

It leaves the Clarets third in the table, two points adrift of the Blades in second and a further point off top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley nevertheless remain in great form though, having remained unbeaten for the last 15 games in league and cup.

On the other end of the spectrum, they face a Plymouth side that sit bottom of the table and are without a win in their last 13 league encounters.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: General view outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Oxford United FC at Home Park on January 14, 2025 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The match is being held at Plymouth’s Home Park stadium on Wednesday, January 22. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game has been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 7.30 pm on the Main Event and Football channels.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Hannibal is back available for selection after serving his three-match ban for his stamp against Stoke City on New Year’s Day.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsay, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Jonjo Shelvey will be available to make his debut after signing a short-term deal until the end of the season on Monday.

As for Plymouth, Conor Hazard and Brendan Galloway are fitness doubts while Joe Edwards, Kornel Szucs and Muhamed Tijani are all sidelined.

Michael Obafemi, on loan at Home Park from Burnley, is ineligible to face his parent club.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“This isn’t going to be an easy game on Wednesday night,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A new manager has come in…I think he's had two games now, but I take no reference to where they are in the league and how they’re doing in current form.

“If we don't turn up on Wednesday night with the right attitude, the right mentality, this will prove a very, very tough game for us.

“As always, we need to be fully aware of what lies ahead and we need to approach this game like we've approached the majority of games this year, to give us the best platform to obviously go and win this game.

“I suspect it will be an aggressive team, a team that wants to cause us as many problems as they can in their home stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to be fully aware, which we will, and oppose ourselves on this game, like we have done for the majority of this year.”

What are the predicted teams?

Plymouth: Grimshaw, Mumba, Pleguezuelo, Palsson, Puchacz, Randell, Houghton, Baidoo, Al Hajj, Whittaker, Hardie

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Anthony, Foster, Flemming

Who is the referee?

John Busby. He’s overseen 18 games so far this season, dishing out 62 yellow cards and two reds. He last took charge of Burnley in March 2023 for the 3-0 home win against Wigan Athletic.

What are the latest odds?

Plymouth: 17/4

Draw: 11/4

Burnley: 8/13

Odds according to SkyBet.