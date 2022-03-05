PLAYER RATINGS: Burnley 0 Chelsea 4

Despite holding the visitors to a goal-less first half at Turf Moor, Thomas Tuchel’s side were ruthless after the break.
The Carabao Cup runners-up netted three times in eight minutes with Kai Havertz’s double adding to Reece James’ 47th minute opener.
Christian Pulisic then compounded the Clarets’ misery when adding a fourth goal in the 55th minute .
1. Nick Pope 4
Only required to make a solitary save in the first half — from Rudiger's low strike — as Chelsea were kept at a safe distance. However, the World and European champions turned it on after the break, scoring with practically every shot they had on goal. Left completely exposed by his defence, but beaten too easily at his post by a Havertz header.
Photo: GLYN KIRK
2. Connor Roberts 4
Did enough to limit the threat of Pulisic and Saul Niguez in the first half — with the pair seeing plenty of the ball — and made a brave block to prevent Jorginho's attempt from rocketing into the net. However, off the boil in the second half and should've got closer to Havertz for arguably both of the German striker's finishes.
Photo: James Gill
3. Charlie Taylor 4
Put his body on the line in the first half, making a smart block to deny the latter. However, caught too deep and too narrow after the interval as James was afforded far too much space in and around the penalty area to influence play in the final third. Three of Chelsea's goals came from that side of the pitch.
Photo: Stu Forster
4. James Tarkowski 4
Protected Pope well in the opening 45 minutes as the Clarets neutered Chelsea's threat in the final third. But the centre-back failed to prevent Pulisic from whipping in the cross for the Blues' second and then made a horrible error from Mount's cross to allow the American forward to thump the ball home for their fourth and final goal.
Photo: Nathan Stirk