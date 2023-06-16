'Perfect': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany offers emphatic verdict of Manchester City reunion on the opening say

It brings together the reigning Premier League champions and the current Championship champions.

The encounter will kick off the 2023/24 top flight campaign and will be televised live on Sky Sports on Friday, August 11.

“It’s great we can start the Premier League campaign in front of our own fans with a home match,” Kompany told the club’s official website.

“Burnley supporters helped make Turf Moor a fortress last season and we’ll look to them this season to continue that.

“We all know every match this season is massive but for the reigning winners of the Championship to face the Premier League champions feels like the perfect curtain raiser.

Vincent Kompany will come face-to-face with his former boss Pep Guardiola

“We aim to continue this season as we finished the last – doing everything we can to make our fans happy.”

Kompany knows the fans will have a major part to play this season if his side are going to build on last year’s unforgettable campaign.

“If someone is trying to break into your house, it’s going to give you a bit more strength to defend your house,” he added.

“It’s the same thing when teams come to your home, which for us is Turf Moor. It has to be a battle for any team that comes to us to have a bit of joy.

“By any means necessary we have to make this place a very, very unpleasant date on the calendar for any team that comes to us.

“I’m not saying that’s going to happen from day one. But we’ve had it in the Championship all year long.

“It’s part of Burnley’s history to be a difficult place to travel to, but we’ve got to go and find another level, another edge. We’ve got to enjoy playing against any level of opposition because it’s a home game.