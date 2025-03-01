Paul Heckingbottom's verdict on Preston North End's 'frantic' FA Cup win against Burnley

Paul Heckingbottom felt his Preston North End side were good value for their FA Cup fifth round win against Burnley.

PNE had the upper-hand from the first whistle until the last, with a much-changed Burnley side struggling to get things going.

Ex-Claret Robbie Brady gave the hosts the lead with a sublime free-kick, before Milutin Osmajic doubled the lead before half-time. Will Keane then added a third late on to compound Burnley’s misery.

Speaking after the game, Heckingbottom said: “It was another fiercely contested game like they have been with us and Burnley this year. We performed well and I thought we got better as the game wore on.

"We were good without the ball all game but it was a little bit frantic. Whether that was the occasion, the intensity of the game – when we regained the ball early on, we gave it away too cheaply.

“We gradually settled as the game wore on and got better and better, so I’m delighted with the performance and the win.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Preston North End, acknowledges the fans after the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on March 01, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"Robbie's free kick, Milly’s finish... Burnley then have to try something, do something different, be a bit more expansive because they're chasing the game. We then create more and more chances, so goals will always do that for you.

“It is a big deal for the club [reaching the quarter-final], especially for the fans. I found it hard to believe [it’s the first time they’ve reached the last eight since 1966], especially with a club with this history and the teams that Preston have had over the years.

"We've won today and the excitement around what's next, the potential of what's next, it's a different feel, a different buzz and that's why I love the cup competitions.

“It’s great for the fans and players as well. I enjoy that. The bits I enjoy most about the job is how tough it is and the things that you remember. You're in a privileged position doing the job.

"Some of it is a bit perverse, hard and not nice but you certainly miss days like this when you're not doing it and watching your players celebrate with their fans is a great thing.”