Owen Dodgson set to leave Burnley and join League One promotion chasers

Owen Dodgson is close to leaving Burnley and joining a League One promotion chaser.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a number of fruitful loans in recent seasons, starting in League Two with Rochdale before working his way up to the third tier with Barnsley and Burton Albion.

He also spent time with Burnley’s partner club Dundee up in Scotland during the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Burnley Express understands the left-back is now set to join Stockport County in another loan deal, albeit the Hatters have the option to buy.

Media reports this summer suggest Stockport and Luton Town have been battling it out for the Clarets defender this summer, but it’s Dave Challinor’s side who have won the race.

The Hatters finished third in League One last season only to be knocked out at the semi-final stage by Leyton Orient – who themselves were defeated in the final by Charlton Athletic.

Stockport are fancied to go well once again though this season, with many observers backing them for promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dodgson has enjoyed a handful of loan spells away from Turf Moor in recent seasons (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

It comes after Dodgson enjoyed a successful loan stint with Burton Albion in the third tier last season, helping Gary Bowyer’s side avoid relegation, scoring once in 22 appearances.

Dodgson only signed a new long-term contract last summer, putting pen to paper on a deal that keeps him at Turf Moor until 2027.

The left-sided defender has been with the Clarets since 2020 after making the move to East Lancashire from Manchester United.

He made his first-team debut two years later in an FA Cup tie against Huddersfield Town.

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley name new captain for upcoming campaign after Josh Brownhill's departure