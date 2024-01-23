Out-of-favour Burnley winger seals loan exit as ex-Swansea City striker linked with Championship outfit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 23-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Clarets this season, with his only two appearances coming for Macedonia.

The former Stuttgart man made 13 outings last season as Vincent Kompany’s men stormed to the Championship title.

Churlinov, who was hospitalised over the summer with suspected blood poisoning, previously enjoyed a loan spell with Schalke during the 2021/22 campaign.

He will now return to Germany and spend the remainder of the campaign with the 2. Bundesliga outfit.

Schalke confirmed the deal to take Churlinov from Burnley also includes a “buy option”.

“I’m pleased to be back auf Schalke," Churlinov said of his move.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Darko Churlinov of Burnley inspects the pitch prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Burnley at Bet365 Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

"I’ve always stayed in touch with the club and the fans. I want now to pay back the club for their faith in me – preferably with goals, assists, and, most of all, with wins.”

Schalke’s head coach Karel Geraerts expects Churlinov to be up and running in no time despite his lack of game time this season.

“His versatility and creativity will provide us with new options,” he said.

"I spoke a lot with Burnley’s coach Vincent Kompany about Darko’s fitness levels. He confirmed that Darko has fully trained with the team over the last three months and has played for the reserves too. Our tests confirmed these positives.”

Elsewhere, Burnley striker Michael Obafemi is also being linked with a loan move away, this time to Championship side Millwall.

The 23-year-old has seen just 19 minutes of action for the Clarets this season following his return from surgery.

The Republic of Ireland international was forced to go under the knife during the summer after picking up a hamstring injury while away with his country.

Obafemi made his return in November but he’s since made just two substitute appearances against Arsenal and Sheffield United respectively.

With Burnley bringing in David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea earlier in the window, Obafemi now finds himself even further down the pecking order.