Vincent Kompany makes survival claim for three promoted sides Burnley, Luton Town & Sheffield United
Burnley currently languish inside the Premier League’s bottom three alongside the two sides that came up alongside them, Sheffield United and Luton Town.
The Hatters, who came up via the play-offs, are currently making the best fist of it, sitting in 18th and only one point adrift of safety.
Kompany’s men came within a whisker of earning themselves an invaluable three points against Luton in their last outing, only to be denied by a controversial stoppage-time equaliser.
The moment could well prove crucial, but regardless of what has happened to this point, Kompany is well aware of the challenge – not only for his Burnley side, but also for Luton and the Blades.
He said: “The future will point out whether this is the starting point for something, but I do feel like if we’re being really honest about it, the distinction you have to make is that Luton came up with a team that never had any Premier League players in it, so it’s always much more difficult.
“What they are doing now is a tremendous sign of progress.
“For us, if anyone remembers the real narrative, we largely went down with a team that had no Premier League players, or very few, because they left on a free and we had no parachute money, we didn’t use it.
“That means we had to build our squad and come up with a largely Championship-like team and for us, we’ve had different strategies than Luton but we’ve had the same issue to resolve, which is to turn the squad into a Premier League squad as quickly as possible.
“What I’m trying to say is that for those teams who are doing Championship to Premier League promotion, it’s a really tough ask, it’s a difficult job.
“For any of us that make it, it would be an exceptional achievement.”
The Clarets are currently in the midst of their winter break and don’t return to action until Wednesday, January 31, when they take on reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad.