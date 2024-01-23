Vincent Kompany makes survival claim for three promoted sides Burnley, Luton Town & Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley currently languish inside the Premier League’s bottom three alongside the two sides that came up alongside them, Sheffield United and Luton Town.

The Hatters, who came up via the play-offs, are currently making the best fist of it, sitting in 18th and only one point adrift of safety.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The moment could well prove crucial, but regardless of what has happened to this point, Kompany is well aware of the challenge – not only for his Burnley side, but also for Luton and the Blades.

He said: “The future will point out whether this is the starting point for something, but I do feel like if we’re being really honest about it, the distinction you have to make is that Luton came up with a team that never had any Premier League players in it, so it’s always much more difficult.

“What they are doing now is a tremendous sign of progress.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, (L) and Rob Edwards, Manager of Luton Town, (R) interact prior to kick-off ahead of the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Luton Town at Turf Moor on January 12, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“For us, if anyone remembers the real narrative, we largely went down with a team that had no Premier League players, or very few, because they left on a free and we had no parachute money, we didn’t use it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That means we had to build our squad and come up with a largely Championship-like team and for us, we’ve had different strategies than Luton but we’ve had the same issue to resolve, which is to turn the squad into a Premier League squad as quickly as possible.

“What I’m trying to say is that for those teams who are doing Championship to Premier League promotion, it’s a really tough ask, it’s a difficult job.

“For any of us that make it, it would be an exceptional achievement.”