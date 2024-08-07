Out-of-favour Burnley winger completes loan switch to Polish champions

Burnley winger Darko Churlinov will spend the season out on loan with Polish champions Jagiellonia Białystok.

The 24-year-old is out of favour at Turf Moor, where he hasn’t made an appearance since April 2023.

Having signed from Stuttgart two years ago, the North Macedonia international has still only made 13 appearances for the club, seven coming in league games.

Churlinov, who is contracted with the Clarets until 2026, spent the second half of last season on loan with former side Schalke, where he scored on his debut and went on to make 10 appearances in total.

Schalke had the option to make Churlinov’s move permanent but they opted against triggering that clause.

Churlinov will instead spend the coming season with Jagiellonia Białystok, who currently lead the way in the Polish top flight with three wins from three, having claimed their first ever league title last season.

The winger was hospitalised by a serious illness last year after suffering suspected blood poisoning. Churlinov eventually made a full recovery and subsequently left on loan in January in a bid for more game time.

Burnley possess a bloated squad, meaning more departures will be required between now and the transfer deadline on August 30.

Following Churlinov’s departure, Scott Parker now has around 38 players at his disposal.

Under EFL guidelines, the club are only permitted to name 25 ‘senior’ players – those aged 21 or over – in their squad list, which must be submitted straight after the window closes.

Arijanet Muric, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lawrence Vigouroux, Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork and Michael Mellon (loan) have also departed this summer.