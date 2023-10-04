Opinion: Burnley show guts, heart, character but also quality in Luton Town win to get up and running in the league

There’s no such thing as a “must-win game” seven matches into a season, but this still felt like a very, very significant result.

Having been beaten by five sides currently positioned in the top half of the table in their opening six games, the Clarets were flailing.

In terms of results they were, anyway, performances might have told a different story. But as we all know it’s results that dictate the mood and the narrative and three points were required to dispel any early season nerves more than anything.

Facing a fellow newly-promoted side offered a priceless opportunity to get that monkey off their back, but it also would have piled on more pressure had the result not turned out to be so positive.

Not only was the result a huge step forward for the Clarets, in claiming that long-awaited first league win of the season at the seventh attempt, it was also the manner of it which will be of huge benefit in the long run.

Much is said, especially in the national media outlets, about Burnley’s pretty passing and supposed stubbornness in Vincent Kompany’s style.

But up to now, not a great deal has been spoken about their character, their willingness to fight and battle and roll their sleeves up when the chips are down.

Showing both sides

It was fitting that Kompany quoted Mike Tyson after the game – everybody has a plan until you’re punched in the face – because that perfectly encapsulated this trip to Kenilworth Road.

In the first-half, Burnley’s plan was going swimmingly. Yes Luton had their spells, they always do at home when their fans are up and they’re launching the ball into the box from all angles.

But generally it was the away side that were well on top, playing through Rob Edwards’ side who do give up space when they commit so many men forward with their press.

Chances came and went, good ones too, and the fear was the Clarets would be sucker-punched for their failure to convert pressure into goals.

But the half ended with a deserved opener, as the returning Lyle Foster – who added so much to Burnley’s game aside from his goal – slotted home in composed style after being played in through the middle by the marauding Sander Berge, who was strong all night.

The second-half was a different story though. The Hatters plugged those leaks in the middle of the park and were able to sustain large periods of pressure as a result. The ball just kept coming back and back.

An equaliser felt like it was an inevitably, it was a case of when, not if. Lo and behold, seven minutes from time, Elijah Adebayo – player who caused Burnley plenty of problems in the Championship last season – came off the bench to level things up.

At that stage of the game, with momentum on their side, there only looked to be one winner. But this is where Burnley deserve huge credit.

Luton were level for just 65 seconds. Kompany’s men immediately raced up the other end and restored their lead with a Manuel Benson-esque moment of brilliance from Jacob Bruun Larsen, another sub, who picked up the top corner with aplomb with a delicious long-range drive.

Having been floored by a late knockdown, Burnley lifted themselves off the canvas to land a devastating TKO. Mike Tyson, eat your heart out.

Game changer

The visitors still had moments to see out, the seven minutes of stoppage time must have gone on for 10. But Bruun Larsen’s wonder strike had taken the sting out of Luton’s tail and Burnley were able to see out a big, big three points.

Their first win of the campaign was never going to be easy, it was always going to be earned the hard way.

But Burnley battled, they took some bumps and bruises along the way and in the right moments showed real quality with their forward play.

They showed the other side to their game that many outsiders won’t have known even exists. But you don’t walk your way to the Championship title and amass over 100 points if you haven’t got a bit about you. Burnley showed that quality is still very much there.

Of course this isn’t the time to get giddy, this is just one win. A much needed one to take off the pressure, but it’s one win nonetheless.

But take away the results for a minute and Burnley have certainly shown enough during these opening two months of the campaign. It’s been tough going at times, which was always going to be the case when you look at their fixture list, but there’s enough there to suggest survival can be achieved.

Up next is another tricky home fixture against a resurgent Chelsea side that also look better than their results show.

If the Clarets can at least avoid defeat, that puts a far more positive slant on things heading into another two-week international break.

While the fixtures on Burnley’s return are far from easy, there’s no such thing in the Premier League after all, they certainly look a lot kinder than their opening schedule.

This is a pivotal point in the campaign where the Clarets must now marry performances with results – with regularity too.