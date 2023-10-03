Vincent Kompany quotes Mike Tyson after Burnley show character to register first win against Luton Town

Vincent Kompany quoted Mike Tyson after his Burnley side lifted themselves off the canvas to land a knockout blow in their first win of the season against Luton Town.

Jacob Bruun Larsen came off the bench to score a long-range wonder strike just 65 seconds after the Clarets had been pegged back just six minutes from time.

Lyle Foster had earlier capped off his return from suspension with Burnley’s opener, slotting home in composed fashion in first-half stoppage-time.

The win ends a seven-game wait for a first league victory and lifts Kompany’s men up to third from bottom.

On registering Burnley’s first league win of the campaign, Kompany said: “It feels great, it’s great for the team, the lads and the fans.

“It had been coming, we felt, but it feels good. It’s a really good result and performance.”

Kompany added: “For me it was a game of two halves. In the first-half we showed real quality, produced chances and the goal we score was a really good goal and we had more chances like this.

“It was a very complete performance in the first-half but in the second it was no different than last season. It had to be a real battle and we showed character.

“For those who followed us in the Championship, you know that we enjoy these types of games as well. It’s not something we shy away from.”

Addressing his side’s character to go again after being pegged back so late on into the game, Kompany said: “Who said it, Mike Tyson? Everybody has a plan until you get punched in the face and that felt a little bit like the first-half.

“We had a really good plan but then you have to take your chances. The goal from Lyle is fantastic but we had more moments in the first-half.

“In the second-half, we got punched in the face and then we dug deep like we know. We know we can do this.

“A lot of people have seen us last season but I was just hoping to show some of that as well to others who might think it’s not part of our DNA. It absolutely is.