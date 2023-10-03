Burnley boss Vincent Kompany pays touching tribute to Manchester City legend Francis Lee

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has paid a touching tribute to Manchester City legend Francis Lee, who has died at the age of 79.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kompany’s former club revealed on Monday that Lee had passed away following a battle with cancer.

The former striker also played for Bolton Wanderers and Derby County during a 17-year career, scoring more than 200 career league goals.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also scored 10 times in 27 appearances for England and later went on to serve as Man City chairman during the mid-1990s.

Kompany came across Lee on plenty of occasions during his 11-year spell with City.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Francis Lee today, aged 79,” Kompany wrote on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

"I had the honour of meeting him and speaking to him on more than a few occasions and will cherish these moments.

English footballer Francis Lee of Manchester City FC, a League Division 1 team at the start of the 1973-74 football season, UK, 30th August 1973. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to express my sincere condolences to the entire family and to all his loved ones. RIP.”

Lee started his career at Bolton, scoring 92 goals in 182 games, before moving to City for a then club-record £60k.

He went on to help the club win the First Division title in 1968, as well an FA Cup (1969) and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1970.

He was City's top scorer for five consecutive seasons from 1969/70 to 1973/74, winning the club's player of the year award in 1970 and the 1971 Golden Boot award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee would move to Derby in 1974 and help the club to win the First Division title that year, scoring 12 goals in the process – including the winner against City.

A City statement on Monday read: "Franny passed away in the early hours of this morning after a long battle with cancer. His wife Gill and children Charlotte, Jonny and Nik say he will be sorely missed and would like to thank everyone for their kind words.

"Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.