Opinion: Burnley rely on tried and tested approach to defeat Leeds United in early six-pointer

Burnley’s French connection combined to defeat last season’s title rivals Leeds United and get Scott Parker’s side back on the winning trails.

However difficult Burnley’s fixture list has been during this early part of the season, and it has been cruel, there can be no doubt there was an element of pressure heading into this game.

Must-win in October? Not a chance. But an early-season six-pointer? Absolutely. Even vice-skipper Kyle Walker admitted as much after the game.

Suffering five defeats in their first seven games – albeit against sides you would arguably expect them to lose to, in Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa – the Clarets knew they had to at least pick up something from this game, coming up against a fellow newly-promoted side. The pressure was on.

In their bid to do exactly that, Burnley went back to the tried and tested. They ditched the back five and dusted the approach – both tactically and psychologically – that masterminded a 100-point season in the Championship last time out.

It didn’t make for the most pretty of spectacles, but damn it was effective. Get your noses in front, defend like your life depends on it

It’s a risky approach, but Burnley were the masters of it last season. Some of the personnel might be a little bit different this time around, but the right formula is still there.

Loum Tchaouna celebrates scoring Burnley's second goal against Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Turning back time

I wouldn’t say the back five experiment failed, it’s more nuanced than that. I don’t expect this to be the end of it, either.

But while it has merits during those games against the league’s top sides, where you can forgive the Clarets for camping in, did it need to be wheeled out in every fixture this season?

Indeed, eight games in, Parker opted to switch things up and revert back to the 4-3-3 system that worked so effectively last season.

Zian Flemming congratulates Loum Tchaouna on his goal against Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Lesley Ugochukwu played the Josh Brownhill role in a slightly different way, as you would expect from a burgeoning 6ft 3ins midfielder who’s capable of driving forward with menacing runs from midfield.

But in essence, the rest of it all felt strangely familiar. The Clarets were happy to sit in their well-structured shape, pick their moments and build up some lovely play with some angled, one and two-touch stuff.

They weren’t blowing Leeds away by any stretch of the imagination. The first-half was an even-enough affair, which the hosts just about edged. But they looked the more likely to make something happen and that’s exactly what they did midway through the half when they scored a goal of real high quality, which was the real theme of the day.

While Ugochukwu takes all the plaudits, heading home his second goal in as many games, the opener actually owed everything to the viciously delivered, pinpoint cross from Kyle Walker, who was playing as an orthodox right-back for the first time in his short Burnley career.

Quilindschy Hartman celebrates at full time following the 2-0 victory over Leeds United at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

As we know, once Burnley get their noses in front, they’re very difficult to haul back.

Daniel Farke can crow all he likes about superior statistics and what not, but the truth is Leeds struggled to create any chances of real note. Not off their own backs, anyway.

They were almost gifted an equaliser just before the break though when Jaidon Anthony gave up possession in his own half. The visitors forced an overload down their right, leaving Brenden Aaronson in acres of space, one-on-one with Martin Dubravka. The finish wasn’t the most convincing, but Dubravka still did superbly to turn the winger’s effort onto the post, much to the home fans’ relief.

You wondered at half-time what Parker’s approach would be in the second period. Go for the kill and hunt down a quick second to kill the game off? Or go full-blown suffer-ball?

For 15 to 20 minutes, it was the latter. Burnley sat in, invited Leeds onto them and sat in some more. They didn’t even threaten on the counter, inviting wave after wave of attack.

Scott Parker celebrates the 2-0 victory over Leeds United at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Under normal circumstances, you would question such an approach. While an element of anxiety set in among the home faithful, they’ve also been in this position countless of times under Parker. Just when you think his side can’t stomach anymore, they go to the well and find another gear. It’s just what they do.

Thankfully they were helped in their efforts by an absolute wonder goal from Loum Tchaouna, who lit up Turf Moor with a special strike from 30 yards, picking out the top corner with an early goal of the season contender. As first strikes go, it wasn’t bad.

That allowed Burnley some oxygen, as Parker himself would say, and made for a far more comfortable ending to the game. While Leeds threw everything at the hosts during the final stages, you never truly felt the Clarets were in danger. Oh how nice it feels to be typing those words again!

Back to back

This is not the time to be getting carried away though. This was an important win, but it really needs to be backed up at Wolves next week.

It’s worth noting that all seven of Burnley’s points have come at home, having beaten both of the newly-promoted clubs, drawing with Nottingham Forest - which actually seems like a disappointing result in hindsight, given recent events – and a cruel last-gasp defeat to champions Liverpool.

Away from home, Burnley have collected diddly-squat. Of course, there’s a caveat for that, with their trips coming at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Old Trafford, the Etihad and Villa Park.

Having picked up just two points from a winless start to the season, Molineux shouldn’t offer such a menacing prospect. But now’s the time to put their foot on the throat.

