'One of those days': Chris Wilder delivers his verdict on Sheffield United's defeat to Burnley

Chris Wilder felt there wasn’t a great deal between the two teams during Burnley’s Boxing Day victory over his Sheffield United side.

The Clarets reduced the gap at the top of the table from four points to one thanks to a measured 2-0 victory at Bramall Lane, inflicting the Blades’ first home defeat of the season.

Scott Parker’s men ended a tight and cagey first-half with the lead thanks to Josh Brownhill’s back post header, before Zian Flemming’s deflected strike ensured a far more comfortable second period.

Despite Burnley running out eventual comfortable winners, Wilder felt the scoreline didn’t necessarily represent how close the game was.

“I'm obviously disappointed, it was always going to be a tight game and it turned out that way. They're going well, as we are,” he said.

“I didn't think there was anything in the game first-half, they found their bit while there were a couple of bits for us. We didn't get the press right [for Burnley’s goal] and they found an overload for the first goal but I thought we edged a tight game, first-half.

"We talked about our reaction and for the first 10 minutes we were on top before we concede against the run of play with a deflection.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

“Nobody walks away from a Sheffield United persuasion and thinks that's been incredibly disappointing or Burnley were head and shoulders above us.

"We had a chance to go onto 53 points from 23 games which is the fourth highest in the last 25 years. But we didn't take that opportunity and we have to take it on the chin. But it felt like one of those days.”