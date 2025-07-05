'One of the finest full-backs': Manchester City pay tribute to new Burnley man Kyle Walker

Manchester City have paid tribute to Kyle Walker – lauding the new Burnley man as one of the “finest full-backs” in the game.

The 35-year-old has ended his trophy-laden eight-year spell at the Etihad to link up with the Clarets in a permanent deal, penning a two-year deal with Scott Parker’s men.

Walker, capped 96 times by England, won it all during his eight years with City, lifting the Premier League on six occasions as well as the FA Cup, League Cup and of course the Champions League during the 2022/23 treble-winning campaign.

"During the course of his time at the Etihad, the England defender played a key role in what has proved the most successful period in the club’s history,” City said in a statement.

"Walker joined City from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2017 and quickly established himself as one of the key figures in Pep Guardiola’s new-look, vibrant attacking side – and his subsequent contribution helped City attain what has proved an unparalleled era of achievement.

"Blessed with phenomenal speed, great vision and awareness as well as excellent technical quality, Walker’s time at the Etihad saw him cement his standing as one of the finest full-backs operating in the game and a model of consistency.

"All told over the course of his seven and a half seasons at the Etihad, Walker won 18 major honours, a haul comprising of six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields, a UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Walker lifted the league title six times during his time with City (Photo by Dave Thompson - Pool/Getty Images)

"Everyone at Manchester City wishes Kyle the very best of luck in this new chapter of his career.”