Nottingham Forest v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for Carabao Cup tie

Burnley briefly turn their attention away from the Premier League when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Vincent Kompany’s men make the trip to the City Ground for their second round tie looking to embark on another good cup run.

The Clarets reached the quarter-final of the FA Cup last season as well as the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.

But having endured back-to-back defeats in their opening Premier League games, Burnley will be keen to register their first victory of the campaign.

As for Forest, they will be out to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, where they threw away an early two-goal lead.

Prior to that, Steve Cooper’s side beat Sheffield United 2-1 having opened the season with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Forest’s City Ground stadium on Wednesday, August 30. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

No, it’s not been selected for live coverage. Doncaster Rovers v Everton will be screened live on Sky Sports.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on the Burnley Express’ website, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis.

What’s the latest team news?

Vincent Kompany is expected to use this opportunity to make changes and utilise his squad.

Aaron Ramsey could be handed his first start having made his debut off the bench against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Fellow substitutes Nathan Redmond and Jacob Bruun Larsen could also be given a run out from the start.

Anass Zaroury misses out again, serving the second game of his three-match ban for the red card he picked up against Manchester City.

As for Forest, Joe Worrall misses out through suspension after being sent off against Manchester United while Scott McKenna also suffered an injury during that game.

Wayne Hennessey, Felipe and Orel Mangala are also sidelined.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“It’s a key game, it’s the type of game we need at this moment in time.

“The reality is we’re playing Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and they have a day extra of recovery than us.

“Then we play Tottenham on Saturday and they’ve got an extra day of recovery than us as well because they play Tuesday, so we’ve got to manage this week in a clever way.

“We’ve built the squad for these moments and as much as I’m excited by the competition, I’m also excited by the players [that are going to play].

“You’ve seen some of them come on [against Aston Villa] and some of them started as well.”

What are the predicted teams?

Forest: Turner, Aurier, Boly, Niakhate, Montiel, Yates, Danilo, Aina, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Awoniyi

Burnley: Muric, Vitinho, Ekdal, O’Shea, Taylor, Brownhill, Cork, Ramsey, Redmond, Bruun Larsen, Rodriguez

Who is the referee?

Bobby Madley. The West Yorkshire official has overseen four games so far this season, all in the Championship, dishing out 22 yellow cards and one red. Madley took charge of two Burnley games last season, the 1-1 draw at home to Hull City and the 2-2 draw at Rotherham United.

What are the latest odds?

Forest: 5/4

Draw: 23/10

Burnley: 2/1