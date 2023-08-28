MOTD pundit Alan Shearer analyses how Aston Villa exploited Burnley's 'high risk football'

Burnley were made to pay for their “high risk football” during their defeat to Aston Villa according to leading pundit Alan Shearer.

Vincent Kompany’s side were well beaten on the day, where they looked susceptible to Villa’s lightning-quick counters.

Shearer, analysing the game on Match of the Day 2, felt Villa looked to exploit the gaps in behind Burnley’s backline.

“Because Burnley play high risk football, they commit so many men forward and on the turnover of possession you can get at them and that’s exactly what Aston Villa did,” he told presenter Alex Scott.

“They punished them, especially down their right-hand side. It wasn’t always down the right though, sometimes it was down the left as Lucas Digne did really well as well.

“Other than the 20 minutes after half-time where Burnley gave it a right good effort, I thought Villa were superb and certainly deserved the points.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“Burnley got the goal back, got some energy going and got the crowd behind them, but that’s all it was for about 20 minutes.

“I always felt because of the way they play and how they commit men forward they will always get done behind.”

Burnley’s defeat on Sunday means that, of the seven games the three newly-promoted sides have played so far this season, none of them have yet to pick up a point.

“This is the Premier League, no-one said it was going to be easy,” fellow pundit Micah Richards said.

“I’ve been a little bit disappointed with Burnley in terms of what I saw last season and the way they approached the games.

“Yes they’re playing at a higher level and Vincent Kompany has brought in 13 new players and that’s going to take time to gel, but in terms of the way their pressing, they only had a 20-minute spell.”

Discussing the three side’s chances of avoiding relegation, Shearer concluded: “Every single year with the teams that come up, we always say at this level you get punished for your mistakes whereas in the Championship and lower, it’s not so much.

“At this level you’re playing against quality centre forwards, so the quicker they learn and the quicker they cut out the errors the more chance they’ve got of staying up.