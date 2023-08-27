News you can trust since 1877
Jordan Beyer absence from Burnley's squad explained following Aston Villa defeat

Vincent Kompany is hoping to have Jordan Beyer back from injury after the international break.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Aug 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 18:18 BST
The defender was a noticeable absence from Burnley’s squad this afternoon during the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old was a big miss at the heart of the defence, which looked a lot shakier without his presence.

Addressing Beyer’s absence after the game, Kompany revealed there was a fear his injury was initially a “much, much worse” than it turned out.

“He was a massive miss (today), definitely in progressing the ball he’s one of our best players at doing that,” he said.

“But okay, that’s why we have our squad. I hope he’s going to be back after the international break.

“We had a bit of a scare it was going to be much, much worse than that so in my view it’s still a positive.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Jordan Beyer of Burnley in action during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Jordan Beyer of Burnley in action during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Should Beyer’s recovery go as planned, the German defender will miss Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup second round tie against Nottingham Forest as well as next Saturday’s league game against Tottenham.

Kompany’s side then have a fortnight off for the international break before returning to action on Monday, September 18 against Forest once again, only this time in league action.

Anass Zaroury missed today’s game through suspension following his red card against Manchester City, which carries a three-match ban, while both Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) were also absent.

The likes of Hjalmar Ekdal and Charlie Taylor were also not part of the match day squad.

