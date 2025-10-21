Nottingham Forest explain why they appointed ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche’s ability to produce defensively organised sides that are strong from set-pieces was a major factor behind his appointment at Nottingham Forest.

The 54-year-old returns to the City Ground, where he began his playing career as a youngster, to replace the recently axed Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian was sacked after just 39 days in the job, having replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of September. The former Tottenham boss failed to win any of his games in charge.

Dyche, who signs a contract until the summer of 2027, is joined by his former Burnley coaches Ian Woan and Steve Stone, who also boast a strong Forest connection.

The ex-Clarets boss, who will be reunited with Chris Wood, will now be tasked with steering Forest away from trouble following a miserable start to the campaign.

Now on their third boss of the season, the Reds languish inside the Premier League’s bottom three having won just one of their first eight games.

His first game, however, will come this Thursday when Forest host FC Porto in the Europa League. Dyche’s first league game comes away to Bournemouth this weekend.

Dyche has penned a two-year contract at the City Ground (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Forest’s return game against Burnley doesn’t take place until April.

What have Forest said about the appointment?

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the appointment of Sean Dyche as the Club’s new head coach, following a thorough recruitment process led by global head of football, Edu Gaspar, and global technical director, George Syrianos,” the club said in a statement.

“The former Forest youth player joins the club on a contract running until the summer of 2027 and will take charge of his first match on Thursday night as the Reds take on FC Porto in the Europa League.

“Dyche will be joined by his experienced coaching team of Ian Woan and Steve Stone — both former Nottingham Forest players who together made more than 400 appearances for the Reds during the 1990s.

“A respected and experienced Premier League manager, Dyche brings the perfect blend of character, tactical acumen and proven achievement to guide the club through its next chapter.

“Having managed more than 330 Premier League matches in his career to date, Dyche has built teams defined by defensive organisation, resilience, and strength from set pieces —qualities that align closely with the current squad’s attributes and the club’s footballing identity.

“As a former Forest youth player who lives locally, Dyche also has a deep understanding of the values and pride of Forest and its supporters. With his character, tactical acumen and man-management skills, his appointment represents the best opportunity for a successful and competitive season across both domestic and European competitions.”

