'Not satisfied': Norwich City boss rues one specific aspect of his side's defeat to Burnley

Johannes Hoff Thorup was left to rue Norwich City’s costly first-half display following their defeat to Burnley.

A dominant opening 45 minutes did the damage for Scott Parker’s men as they walked away 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Hannibal and Jaidon Anthony.

The second-half was a far more even affair, with the Canaries setting up a tense final few moments after Jack Stacey halved the deficit late on.

Norwich boss Thorup was left with mixed feelings afterwards, commenting: "I’m happy with some bits, not satisfied with some others.

"We knew due to load management some of our normal starters could not start, so we planned to make it a more compact game and a more slower game in the first-half.

"I was not satisfied with the first goal we gave away, we’re not at all prepared in the backline to deal with the pass in behind.

"The second goal comes out of absolutely nothing. We have a free-kick but we just waste it and give the pass straight away, which of course changes the game a little bit.

Johannes Thorup, Manager of Norwich City, points during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Norwich City FC at on April 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"I’m happy with the performance in the second-half, I’m happy we were able to put them under some pressure, especially towards the end.

“They’re on the ball more than we’re used to, but that was the change in approach. But we give away a couple of goals that we have to avoid.

"But we still managed to put a Burnley side that are fighting for promotion under pressure, in big parts of the second-half. Whereas I can’t remember one chance they had in the second-half, so that’s the big positive.”